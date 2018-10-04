Campaign aims to ‘Keep Wilton Beautiful’

After partnering with Stamford-based nonprofit Keep America Beautiful earlier this year, the town of Wilton will roll out a multi-week awareness campaign called Keep Wilton Beautiful.

Environmental Affairs Department director, Mike Conklin, said the town partnered with Keep America Beautiful in order to “utilize the organization’s expertise in developing programs to end littering, improve recycling and beautify our community.”

The Keep Wilton Beautiful campaign will feature several recycling and fall clean-up events — including, but not limited to, hazardous and electronic waste collection and hard drive shredding — that “provide residents with more opportunities to participate in recycling events,” Conklin said.

The events will lead up to Keep America Beautiful’s national America Recycles Day on Nov. 15. That day, Wilton will host a scavenger hunt with prizes, said Conklin. Information on the scavenger hunt will be available at a later date.

Hazardous waste collection

On Saturday, Oct. 13, the Wilton Conservation Commission will hold a Household HazWaste Collection Day from 9 to 1 at the Miller-Driscoll School parking lot, where people will be able to safely dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste. The event is for the collection of household hazardous waste only — paint and electronics will not be accepted. Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, will be required.

Recycling information

During the week of Oct. 15, the town will release information and helpful tools to answer questions on Connecticut recycling requirements, such as what is and is not recyclable, whether recyclables need to be separated, and whether items need to be rinsed and cleaned.

Free litter-pickers

Beginning Oct. 22, the environmental affairs office will provide 50 residents with free litter-pickers they can use — while walking the Norwalk River Valley Trail, watching a soccer game, or walking the dog — to collect litter and tidy up the town.

If anyone needs help finding a spot, the office can assign them an area in need of clean-up. Residents may stop by the office in the town hall annex anytime Monday through Friday between 8 and 4 to get a litter-picker.

Electronics recycling

The town, in cooperation with Take 2 Inc., will host a free E-Waste Recycling and Hard Drive Shredding Day at the town hall campus, 238 Danbury Road, on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 to 1. During the event, Take 2 will be on-site to unload vehicles and safely package and deliver all e-waste to its Waterbury facility for recycling.

Accepted materials include, but are not limited to: computers, laptops, printers, fax machines, televisions, stereos, monitors, cell phones, tablets, video games, game consoles, VCR/DVD players, remotes, keyboards, small appliances, and light bulbs and batteries.

Unaccepted materials include: smoke detectors, ballasts, car batteries, propane tanks, paint, and household hazardous waste, as well as appliances containing Freon, such as air conditioners, refrigerators and dehumidifiers.

Take 2 will also have a mobile hard-drive shredder onsite. To be shredded, hard drives must first be removed from computers and laptops. The E-Waste Recycling and Hard Drive Shredding collection event will be open and free to all Connecticut residents. Businesses may only bring loose hard drives for free shredding.

Recycling pledge

From Nov. 5 through Nov. 15, the town will run a Take the Pledge to Recycle initiative that encourages residents to take a pledge to increase recycling. Family-friendly activities surrounding this initiative will be announced at a later date.

Other events

In addition to town-sponsored activities, Wilton Go Green and the Wilton Public Schools will sponsor a week of Zero Waste education at Wilton’s public schools beginning Oct. 22, as well as a Skip the Straw week.

For more information on the town-sponsored Keep Wilton Beautiful events, call the Wilton Department of Public Works at 203-563-0152.