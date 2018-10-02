Wilton roads closed due to storm

UPDATE 10:19 p.m. — Wilton police report Danbury Road (Route 7) is closed until further notice between Westport Road (Route 33) and Grumman Hill Road.

UPDATE 8:55 p.m. — Police report the following road closures:

Wolfpit Road — Closed at Woodchuck Lane

Wilton Acres — Closed

Hurlbutt Street — Closed at Shadow Lane

Wild Duck — Closed

Woods End — Closed

Stonebridge Road — Closed at dead end

Skunk Lane — Closed at Briardale

Dudley Road — One lane passable at Raymond Lane.

Eversource reports 228 customers without power.

7:52 p.m. — Severe weather has resulted in several roads being closed throughout Wilton due to trees and wires down.

Police report the following conditions:

Wolfpit Road at Belden Hill Road to Greenbriar — Closed

Woods End — Closed

Wild Duck — Closed

Fenwood Lane — Closed

Spoonwood Road — Transformer fire

Dudley Road — Closed at Raymond Lane

Hurlbutt Street — Closed at Shadow Lane

Eversource reports 180 Wilton customers without power.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory until 9:15 p.m. due to heavy rain from thunderstorms. There is also a tornado watch in effect until midnight for Fairfield and Litchfield counties.

Good service is reported on the Danbury Branch rail line.