Wilton roads closed due to storm

UPDATE 10:19 p.m. — Wilton police report Danbury Road (Route 7) is closed until further notice between Westport Road (Route 33) and Grumman Hill Road.
UPDATE 8:55 p.m. — Police report the following road closures:
Wolfpit Road — Closed at Woodchuck Lane
Wilton Acres — Closed
Hurlbutt Street — Closed at Shadow Lane
Wild Duck — Closed
Woods End — Closed
Stonebridge Road — Closed at dead end
Skunk Lane — Closed at Briardale
Dudley Road — One lane passable at Raymond Lane.
Eversource reports 228 customers without power.
7:52 p.m. — Severe weather has resulted in several roads being closed throughout Wilton due to trees and wires down.
Police report the following conditions:
Wolfpit Road at Belden Hill Road to Greenbriar — Closed
Woods End — Closed
Wild Duck — Closed
Fenwood Lane — Closed
Spoonwood Road — Transformer fire
Dudley Road — Closed at Raymond Lane
Hurlbutt Street — Closed at Shadow Lane
Eversource reports 180 Wilton customers without power.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory until 9:15 p.m. due to heavy rain from thunderstorms. There is also a tornado watch in effect until midnight for Fairfield and Litchfield counties.
Good service is reported on the Danbury Branch rail line.