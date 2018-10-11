Wreath festival is coming

Yes, it’s true Halloween isn’t even here yet, but it’s time to think about Woodcock Nature Center’s annual Wreath Festival. Tickets go on sale Sunday, Oct. 21, at 9 a.m. at woodcocknaturecenter.org/wreathfestival.

Evening sessions for socializing and wreath decorating are offered Monday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Nov. 30, and Monday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 and 8:30.

New this year is a daytime offering on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 11.

Family Wreath Making Day is Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10 to 4.

For complete details, check in at the website above.

