Minks to Sinks is this weekend

The huge white tents are up, signaling the fall Minks to Sinks sale this weekend at the intersection of Route 7 and School Road.

Sale hours are:

Saturday, Oct. 6, from 9 to 5.

Sunday, Oct. 7, Bargain Day, from noon to 4.

Monday, Oct. 8, Bargain Day, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Minks to Sinks is a massive sale to benefit Family & Children’s Agency that includes thousands of items from furniture and kitchen appliances to clothing, toys, and seasonal clothing.

Family & Children’s Agency is a Norwalk-based nonprofit organization that provides social services to individuals and families in need in the surrounding communities.