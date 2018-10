To the Editors:

When we first opened Ambler to visitors on that day in 2001, we had no idea how it would be received and how it would evolve into to the major Wilton family event of the year.

This year was most enjoyable and spectacular! Many thanks to all who made it happen — Allison Semple, Robin Clune, Laura Cady, Kevin Meehan, all Friends of Ambler Farm, and all of the volunteers. Keep it up!

Bob Russell

Redding, Oct. 2