On the Campaign Trail: Boucher, Lavielle

Independent business federation endorses Boucher, Lavielle

State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) and state Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143) were endorsed on Sept. 28, by the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB), a nonprofit, nonpartisan association that advocates on behalf of small and independent business owners nationwide.

“It is extremely gratifying to be recognized, once again, by the nation’s largest association of independent businesses,” Boucher said in a press release.

“Advocating and supporting businesses is one of my highest priorities in the legislature. As both a state senator and a business woman, I know that in order to bring back Connecticut’s economy we need to make it a more business-friendly state.”

“More than 75% of our state’s businesses have fewer than 20 employees, so small businesses are a key driver of our economy,” Lavielle said in a press release. “It’s critical to make it easier for them to do business in Connecticut so that both young people and experienced professionals can have access to a vibrant job market with a full range of career opportunities.

“One of my highest priorities is helping small businesses reduce their structural costs and eliminating burdensome regulations that make it more difficult for them to operate. I am grateful for the NFIB’s endorsement and its recognition of my commitment to fighting for policies that will make our state friendlier to business,” she added.