The Wilton Chamber of Commerce recognized businesses celebrating milestones and named Heather Herve of Good Morning Wilton, at right, Business Person of the Year, at its annual celebration on Sept. 26 at Rolling Hills Country Club. Noted were Lucci Electric (60 years), Wilton Center Travel (40 years), Realty Seven (40 years), Wilton Meadows (30 years), Open House (25), The Greens at Cannondale (20 years), and Fairfield County Bank (20 years).