Thirteen Wilton seniors commended

The following 13 Wilton High School seniors have been named Commended Students in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program:
- Stephen Batter.
- Madeline Burke.
- Hallie Chabrier.
- Alexander Eustace.
- Benjamin Grass.
- Nancy Healy.
- Robert Killian.
- Nicholas Koenigsberger.
- Griffin Lesica.
- Amber Li.
- Alexandra Myers.
- Daniel Ottavi.
- Zareen Reza.
The students took the fall 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) as juniors. The nationwide pool of Commended Students represents the top 5% of of the more than 1.6 million test-takers.
Information: nationalmerit.org