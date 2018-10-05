Thirteen Wilton seniors commended

The following 13 Wilton High School seniors have been named Commended Students in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program:

Stephen Batter.

Madeline Burke.

Hallie Chabrier.

Alexander Eustace.

Benjamin Grass.

Nancy Healy.

Robert Killian.

Nicholas Koenigsberger.

Griffin Lesica.

Amber Li.

Alexandra Myers.

Daniel Ottavi.

Zareen Reza.

The students took the fall 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) as juniors. The nationwide pool of Commended Students represents the top 5% of of the more than 1.6 million test-takers.

Information: nationalmerit.org