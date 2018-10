Monday, Oct. 8, is Columbus Day. It is a federal holiday.

Wilton town offices will be open.

Wilton public schools will be closed.

Wilton Library will be closed.

Wilton Senior Center will be open.

Post offices and banks will be closed.

Grocery stores and pharmacies will be open.

Department of Motor Vehicles will close Friday, Oct. 5, at 12:30, and reopen Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 7:45 a.m.

The Bulletin will be open.