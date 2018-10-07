5K will raise money, highlight Woodcock

Kendra Baker photos

Participants of this year’s Where the Wild Things Run! 5K and Kids Fun Run at Woodcock Nature Center on Sunday, Oct. 14, will not only help raise money for the nature center’s programs, but also see what it has to offer.

The course for the annual 5K is a mix of groomed and rugged trails, narrow ridges and boardwalks that highlight the natural diversity of the Woodcock property.

There will also be a Kids Fun Run, approximately one kilometer long, that’s geared towards children ages 6 and up but appropriate for walkers and runners of all ages. Parents are welcome to accompany their children.

Following the races, there will be food, music, nature crafts, animal encounters and other festivities on the nature center grounds. The nature center building — with its more than 30 reptiles and amphibians — will also be open for visiting, as will the natural playground and new fitness trail.

Pre-race packet pickup and registration will take place at the Ridgefield Running Company, 88 Danbury Road in Ridgefield, on Friday, Oct. 12; and the Outdoor Sports Center, 80 Danbury Road in Wilton, on Saturday, Oct. 13. Day-of packet pick-up and registration will take place at Woodcock beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The Kids Fun Run will start at 8:30, followed by the 5K at 9. There is a $35 fee for the 5K race and a $20 fee for the Kids Fun Run. The first 100 registrants will receive T-shirts.

Parking will be available along Deer Run Road and Fawn Place. Space will be limited and those who park there must walk one-third of a mile to the 5K starting point.

Information and registration: woodcocknaturecenter.org/5k.