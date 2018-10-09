Hazardous waste day this weekend

Residents with household hazardous waste may drop them off at Wilton’s HazWaste Collection Day on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 9 to 1, at the Miller-Driscoll School parking lot, 217 Wolfpit Road. The event is sponsored by the conservation commission.

At the collection a certified hazardous waste contractor will provide appropriate and responsible disposal of the unwanted products. Household hazardous waste is generally defined as that which is corrosive (such as acids and alkalis), flammable, reactive or toxic (poisonous). Common items include paint thinners, pool chemicals, pesticides, mercury thermometers, and gasoline. When these products are no longer wanted or needed, they become hazardous waste and must be disposed of responsibly and safely so that they do not lead to personal injury and do not enter the food chain or contaminate drinking water supplies.

For a list of common household products that will be accepted visit https://bit.ly/2zDkx6z. Paint and electronics will not be accepted.

The collection is open to all Wilton residents, as well as residents of Norwalk, Darien, Greenwich, Stamford, Weston and Westport. Proof of residency (a driver’s

license) is required.

Information: 203-563-0180.