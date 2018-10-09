Glen Gate continues to win accolades

Glen Gate Pool & Property, a Wilton-based landscape design, pool design and construction and pool and property care company serving Fairfield and Westchester counties, has won awards in 2018 with the recent success of its design practice.

Glen Gate Design Director Brandon Jones and Landscape Architect Cheryl Russ took first place at the A-List Awards in the “Landscape — Greater than 1 Acre” design category for its landscape design of a property in Armonk, N.Y. The company was also a finalist in the “Landscape — Under 1 Acre” category.

The A-List Awards, which were presented Sept. 12 at The Palace Theatre in Stamford, top off a year for Glen Gate that also included three international design awards from the Association of Professional Landscape Designers (APLD). Glen Gate recently accepted the Silver Award for Residential Pool & Property Design, a second Silver Award for Residential Property Renovation and the Bronze Award for Residential Small Gardens at the APLD International Design Conference in Toronto. The APLD awards honor excellence in landscape design, and the projects are judged on difficulty, craftsmanship, attention to detail and execution.