Senior Center News

Medicare boot camp

Join a community conversation about Medicare on Thursday, Oct. 11, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., in the Brubeck Room at Wilton Library. This discussion will provide information for those who will be new to Medicare in the near future. Learn the “ins and outs” of Medicare enrollment and how to avoid mistakes that can be costly. Most importantly, bring questions of your own.

There will be brief presentations by Nancy Lombard, long-term options specialist and CHOICES (Connecticut’s programs for Health insurance, Outreach, Information and Eligibility Screening) counselor for Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging, and Lauren Hughes, coordinator of senior services for the Wilton Department of Social Services.

Please register with Wilton Library by calling 203-762-6334 or go online to www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Good sleeping

You are invited to the senior center on Thursday, Oct. 11, at 11, for an informational discussion on healthy sleeping habits. You will learn how to get a good night’s sleep, how to fall asleep fast, and how to stay asleep. This event is free and sponsored by Visiting Angels. Please RSVP to the senior center at 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, Oct. 5, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess.

Monday, Oct. 8, 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30; Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting; 1:30 Mah Jongg.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12 to 5, Farmer’s Market at the Wilton Historical Society; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo; 7:00 Medicare Bootcamp at Wilton Library.