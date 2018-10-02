Danbury Branch bus service

Substitute bus service for off-peak trains will operate this week on the Danbury Branch line between Danbury and South Norwalk. The buses will run Oct. 1-5 to accommodate track replacement work.

Buses will operate up to 20 minutes earlier than scheduled trains. Riders are advised to listen for announcements and check local or express bus service to their destination when boarding.

For full details, see http://web.mta.info/mnr/pdf/09-06-18_DanburyBusing_v1.pdf or visit Metro-North’s interactive schedules page at http://as0.mta.info/mnr/schedules/sched_form.cfm.