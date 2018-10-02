Community invited to ‘Stuff the Bus’

Wilton High School’s varsity cheerleaders and football team will hold their annual Stuff the Bus fundraising drive to benefit Wilton’s food pantry, on Friday, Oct. 5. A school bus will parked in the lower lot at Cider Mill School beginning at 5 p.m. and will stay until the end of the Wilton v. Bridgeport Central High School game that begins at 7. Cider Mill is on School Road, near the intersection with Route 7.

This year, the food pantry is requesting donations of paper goods, detergents, personal care, and dry goods such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, body soap, hand soap, feminine hygiene products, laundry detergent, dishwashing liquid, paper towels, toilet paper, etc. No food items are being collected.