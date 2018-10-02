Donations and consignments wanted for Minks to Sinks in Wilton

Volunteers for Minks to Sinks will begin accepting donations and consignments today, Oct. 2, until 2 p.m., at the huge white tents at the intersection of Route 7 and School Road in Wilton.

They will continue:

Wednesday, Oct. 3, from 10 to 2 and 4 to 6.

Thursday, Oct. 4, from 10 to 2.

Minks to Sinks is a massive sale to benefit Family & Children’s Agency that includes thousands of items from furniture and kitchen appliances to clothing, toys, and seasonal clothing.

Sale hours are:

Saturday, Oct. 6, from 9 to 5.

Sunday, Oct. 7, Bargain Day, from noon to 4.

Monday, Oct. 8, Bargain Day, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Anyone wishing to donate or consign items is encouraged to go to the Minks to Sinks website, at www.minkstosinks.org, to review the list of items accepted before bringing their merchandise to the tents.

Family & Children’s Agency is a Norwalk-based nonprofit organization that provides social services to individuals and families in need in the surrounding communities.