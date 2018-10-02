Wilton boys soccer team routs Trinity, 8-0

Exactly two weeks after playing its first home game on the new turf at Kristine Lilly Field, the Wilton High boys soccer team got its first victory there.

Ending a six-game winless streak, Wilton blasted Trinity Catholic, 8-0, on Monday afternoon.

The Warriors are now 2-4-2 heading into Thursday’s road game against archival Ridgefield. Trinity, meanwhile, dropped to 0-8-1.

Wilton got off to a fast start by scoring exactly one minute into the contest. Michael Zizzadoro attacked from the wing and sent his shot high over the Trinity goalie’s head for a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth minute of play, Liam McLaughlin added a goal to make it 2-0 for Wilton.

“Going into the game our coach stressed that we work on finishing our chances in the final third of the field and we did that today,” said McLaughlin. “We need to take the momentum from this game and from the game against Darien (a 1-1 tie last Friday) and keep our level of play up for the Ridgefield game.”

Although the Warriors controlled the ball throughout the rest of the opening half Monday, they were unable to add any more goals, settling for a 2-0 lead at the break.

Trinity Catholic had its best scoring chances on two first-half direct kicks, but Wilton goalie Rishabh Raniwala was in perfect position for the saves.

At halftime, Wilton head coach Jim Lewicki expressed his concern that Wilton was playing down to the level of its opponent.

“We got out to a quick lead, but then we stopped moving the ball up the field. We made good touches to possess the ball, but we didn’t attack,” said Lewicki. “You need to move the ball and attack to win games.”

After making wholesale player changes in the first 40 minutes, Lewicki reinserted his starters to begin the second half and generate more offense.

Five minutes into the half, the Wilton defense made a stop and quickly transitioned the ball up the field. Catching the Crusaders flat-footed, McLaughlin scored his second goal on an assist from Chase Connolly to put the Warriors ahead, 3-0.

When Zizzadoro added his second goal of the afternoon just three minutes later the rout was on.

Four more goals followed: Connor Uitterdijk converted a header off a pass from McLaughlin; Zizzadoro collected his third goal after picking off a backwards pass by Trinity and tucking a low shot into the far corner; Trinity contributed an own goal; and Philip Klinga scored on an assist from Ryan Vanderwall.