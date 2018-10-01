Barack Obama endorses Will Haskell for 26th district senate seat

The race for state senate in Connecticut’s 26th district just went national with Democratic candidate Will Haskell winning the endorsement of former President Barack Obama.

“Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something — to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service,” Obama tweeted this afternoon, Oct. 1. “They deserve your vote.”

Obama endorsed 16 Connecticut candidates, including Ned Lamont for governor, Susan Bysiewicz for lieutenant governor, as well as Haskell.

“In President Obama’s farewell address, he made a call to action that had a major impact on my life. ‘If you’re disappointed by your elected officials,’ he said, ‘grab a clipboard, get some signatures and run for office yourself,’” Haskell said in a press release.

“I followed his advice, and I’m honored to have his endorsement. Whether we’re talking about healthcare during phone banks or renewable energy at doorsteps, our campaign is working constantly to protect his legacy,” Haskell said. “The voters in my district are ready and eager to fight Donald Trump’s values by restoring the civility, honesty and compassion that President Obama embodied.”