Wilton High principal addresses gun meme incident

Wilton High School Principal Robert O’Donnell sent the following letter to the school community Friday afternoon, Sept. 28.

Dear Wilton High School Students, Staff, and Families,

The health and safety of our school community is paramount at Wilton High School. As we take all abundant precautions to ensure the safety of the school community, I am writing to inform you of a situation that we handled today at Wilton High School.

A Wilton High School student posted a meme of a gun on Snapchat while off campus. There was no threatening language associated with the post. A few students reported the matter to a school counselor who subsequently informed the administration.

Our administrative team immediately investigated the post and implemented our procedures for such incidents. We determined that there was never any threat to the school community.

I feel that it is important to communicate this accurate information to the school community. I also want to reassure you that we will be vigilant in any matter that may impact school safety at Wilton High School. Please have a restful and enjoyable weekend.

Sincerely,Robert William O’Donnell, Ed.D.Principal