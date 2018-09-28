Tickets to see ‘the Boss’

Circle of Care has raffle tickets to see Springsteen on Broadway. The tickets are redeemable at the Walter Kerr Theatre for two front orchestra seats for an 8 p.m. performance on Nov. 2 or 3. They are valued at more than $3,600.

Only 250 raffle tickets will be sold and the drawing will be held Oct. 1, 1 p.m., at the Circle of Care offices, 144 Danbury Road. The winner need not be present to win.

Tickets are $100 each and may be purchased at https://thecircleofcare.org/2018-raffle.html?mc_cid=96f17d750d&mc_eid=fb0d519115

According to Rolling Stone magazine, the show features Bruce Springsteen performing solo on piano and guitar and recounting instances from is book, Born to Run.

Based in Wilton and marking its 15th year, Circle of Care provides practical, emotional, and financial support to families facing a diagnosis of childhood cancer.