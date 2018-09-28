Obituary: Beth Clolery of Wilton

Beth Clolery (née Lucy Beth Kelley) passed quietly on Friday, September 21st 2018. She has resided at Ogden House in Wilton, CT for 24 years since moving from her longtime residence in Brooklyn, NY.

Beth was born in Seneca, SC in 1921. She married Howard Clolery (deceased) in 1948 and moved to Brooklyn where they started their family. She was preceded in death by her three Kelley sisters. She is survived by her children, Robert (Olga), Joan (Joseph deceased), Eileen (Wayne) and her loving grandchildren, Richard, Justin (Andrea) and Maren.

Beth was always an active member of Grace Baptist Church in Brooklyn, NY. Since moving to Wilton and joining Wilton Baptist Church, she became the grandmother to the entire congregation. The love she gave to all was returned a thousand fold.

Beth was known throughout the neighborhood by many for her love of walking and being outdoors. During these times she enjoyed being greeted by all. Everyone knew her for her shining blue eyes and her beaming smile.

The memorial to celebrate her life will be held at Wilton Baptist Church, 354 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT on October 20th 2018 at 12:00pm.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Wilton Baptist Church. To express sympathy to the family, please go to www.nutmegcremation.com.