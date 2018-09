Parlor Pizza & Bar, a new restaurant operated by Tim and Julia LaBant of the Schoolhouse Restaurant at Cannondale, will open Saturday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. in Wilton Center.

Parlor will feature a full-service bar and 40 seats. There will be Neapolitan style pizza and healthy salads and small plates.

LaBant demonstrated his gas oven, made in Naples, Italy, that burns with an open flame at 875 degrees and cooks a pizza in a couple of minutes.