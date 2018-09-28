Bridge work on Merritt Parkway in Norwalk continues

Nighttime bridge maintenance will continue on the Merritt Parkway in Norwalk through Friday, Nov. 2, according to the state Department of Transportation. Work hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Thursday evenings. Work began Sept. 17.

Motorists can expect northbound and southbound lane closures between Exit 38 (New Canaan Ave.) and Exit 39A (Route 7 South) in Norwalk. Traffic control personnel and signs will guide motorists through the work zone.

The project may be extended due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions.