Warde blanks Wilton boys soccer team

The Fairfield Warde Mustangs scored twice in the first 10 minutes and added a third goal late in the opening half on their way to shutting out the Wilton boys soccer team, 3-0, on Wednesday at Kristine Lilly Field.

Wilton dropped to 1-4-1 with the loss while Warde improved to 4-2 with its fourth straight win.

“This is one of the most talented teams, with a lot of good skills, I’ve had in years,” said Wilton head coach Jim Lewicki. “They’re just not working as a team to come away with wins.”

The Warriors had several good chances to get on the board, but their shots either missed just wide or were saved by the Warde keeper.

“Even down 2-0 our guys knew they were still in the game,” said Lewicki. “Scoring a goal to take the zero off the board means a lot for the mental part of this game for the team. But when we went down 3-0, with our missed chances, it took some fight out of us.”

The Mustangs took the opening kickoff and went right on the attack, controlling the action for the first five minutes.Although the Warriors were being outplayed, they actually had the first quality scoring: Senior Chase Connolly spotted the far post open and launched a shot, but Warde’s goalie made a diving save.

Warde opened the scoring in the seventh minute off a corner kick. Adam Schwartz lofted a perfect ball to the center of the box and that Daniel Villalba, who headed the ball into the net.

Just three minutes later Lucas Montero was unmarked near the far post and scored following a pass from Jacob Deck, giving the Mustangs 2-0 lead.

Wilton’s Michael Zizzadoro got past the defense on several occasions after feeds from Liam McLaughlin but saw his shots sail high or wide.

Marco Morataya then increased Warde’s lead to 3-0 with 2:13 left in the first half.

“We didn’t play at the top of our game today, as we made too many careless mistakes on defense,” said Wilton senior co-captain Andrew Bucciero. “We need to pull up our socks and work harder. We need to show better work ethic and play the entire 80 minutes. The team is frustrated right now and we want to get a win to build some confidence.”

“When the team loses it’s on the coaching staff, so we told the kids don’t give up on us — there’s still time to right the ship,” said Lewicki. “As coaches we are looking to make sure we have the right combination of players on the field. We’ve been having great practices; it just doesn’t show up on game day.

“We have to communicate better and play as a team, because one player isn’t enough in a team sport,” added Lewicki. “We are 0-3 in home games this year and have been outscored 9-1 in those games; you’ve got to win games on your field.”