Obituary: Joseph “Joe” Broadbent Philbrick, 59, formerly of Wilton

Former Wilton resident Joseph “Joe” Broadbent Philbrick, 59, currently of Tucson, AZ, passed away, Friday September 21, 2018.

Born in Philadelphia on September 4, 1959, he was the son of the late John Alden Philbrick, III and Marion F. (Broadbent) Philbrick of Bryn Mawr, PA.

After graduating Episcopal Academy in 1978, Joe attended Wake Forest University, graduating in 1982 with a degree in math. While at Wake, Joe was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, serving as its president during his senior year.

Joe was employed at Nathanson and Company of Westport, CT as a business process improvement consultant. In that role, he had the opportunity to travel across the U.S. as well as to Brazil, China and India.

The outdoors and preserving open space were always important to Joe. While living in CT he was a board member of the Wilton Land Trust. That interest continued with his support of the Arizona Land and Water Trust in AZ. Joe also enjoyed fishing, hiking and biking.

Survivors include his wife Lynn R. (Klosterman) Philbrick; two sons, Tyler J. Philbrick, San Francisco, CA and Jeremy G. Philbrick, Boston, MA.; sister, Ann M. Philbrick and her wife Kim Rodrigue of New Orleans, LA; brothers, John Alden Philbrick, IV and his wife Amy of Alexandria, VA; Charles L. Philbrick and his wife Margaret of Wheaton, IL; as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends.

A memorial service will be held on November 3rd at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church at 625 Montgomery Ave. in Bryn Mawr, PA at 1pm with reception to follow in the Congregational Hall.

Those wishing to honor Joe’s memory may do so by making contributions to Arizona Land and Water Trust (or online at ALWT.org), 2810 N. Alvernon Way, Suite 600, Tucson, Arizona 85712, Not-for-profit 501(c)3.