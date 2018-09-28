Movie Menu: Casino, American Sniper, Cinderella and more

Big movie stars highlight the movies showing this weekend on broadcast and cable television.

Check out the listings.

Friday, Sept. 28

Suspicion (1941)

Joan Fontaine wins an Oscar as a young wife who starts to wonder what her new husband may be cooking in the kitchen in this early thriller from Alfred Hitchcock.

6:15 p.m., TCM

Remember the Titans (2000)

Denzel Washington touches the heart as a high school football coach dedicated to bringing out the best in his team.

7 p.m., WGN

Saturday, Sept. 29

Remember the Titans (2000)

Denzel Washington touches the heart as a high school football coach dedicated to bringing out the best in his team.

9 a.m., WGN

Casino (1995)

Sharon Stone wins her only Oscar nomination as an ambitious woman of a mob boss who willingly compromises her values for the lifestyle he provides.

10 a.m., Spike

Catch Me if You Can (2002)

Leonardo DiCaprio shines as young man who brings his vivid imagination to life through a series of clever cons.

Noon, TNT

Overboard (1987)

Goldie Hawn reminds us how delightful she can be as an arrogant woman who discovers she may have a limited view of the world.

2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., CMT

American Sniper (2014)

Bradley Cooper – the producer, director, co-writer and star of the upcoming A Star is Born – delivers what may be his best performance as a man haunted by his military service.

8 p.m., TNT

Cinderella (2015)

Cate Blanchett has a field day as the ultimate wicked step mother – with quite a lavish wardrobe – in this live-action remake of the classic Disney animated film.

8 p.m., Disney

My Sister Eileen (1942)

Rosalind Russell delights as a young writer trying to find her way in the world when she moves to Greenwich Village.

8 p.m., TCM

Sunday, Sept. 30

Anna and the King of Siam (1946)

Rex Harrison – years before singing in My Fair Lady – plays a monarch with a few things to learn in this non-musical version of the story that later became the musical The King and I.

2:15 p.m., TCM

Life is Beautiful (1997)

Roberto Benigini wins as Oscar for playing a devoted father who finds an unconventional way to protect his son during World War II.

6 p.m., Flix