Binge and Repeat: Iron Fist returns with a twist

Since Netflix insists on churning out more and more Marvel content, I guess I’m going to watch it. While I wasn’t a big fan of the first season of Iron Fist, this second season certainly sucked me in.

Now, I haven’t read any of the comics, but this season threw me for more than a couple of loops, especially during the finale. The second season picks up a few months after the disastrous events from The Defenders (all of Netflix’s Marvel series, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher, have overlapping characters and plot points) with the titular Iron Fist, Danny Rand, moving in with his girlfriend and martial arts master Colleen Wing. Danny throws himself into fighting crime while dealing with her guilt over the death of a friend. Colleen is trying to unravel a mystery about her past, after her family’s crest pops up on a box at a local community center. While all of this is going on, the couple discover they’re being surveyed and Danny’s former friend plots a way to steal the mystical power of the Iron Fist. There’s a lot happening in this season.

This season we meet a few new characters, one of whom has Dissociative Identity Disorder, also known as having multiple personalities, which certainly keeps it interesting as the audience doesn’t know which personality to expect when the character pops on screen.

The audience will note that most of the returning characters exhibit a considerable amount of personal growth, especially Colleen as she comes to the forefront of the series.

Iron Fist has two seasons available on Netflix. Audiences who enjoyed Iron Fist should check out the plethora of Marvel programming available on Netflix. Those looking for a break from the superhero madness might like Travelers, a sci-fi Netflix series about people who unconventionally travel from the future in an effort to save the world.

Editor’s Note:

After the initial publication of this review, Binge and Repeat was informed that Darien native Robert Lydecker scored the new season of Iron Fist.