Police Log: DUIs, found wallet

DUI, evading responsibility

A 54-year-old Wilton man was charged with evading responsibility, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to keep right, and operating a vehicle while distracted by a device Sept. 8 at 10:02 p.m. on Seeley Road.

Police said Robert J. Polo, of 71 Cherry Lane, was involved in a one-car accident on Seeley Road, fled on foot, and did not contact police. A passerby saw the vehicle and reported the incident.

Polo was found walking on Cannon Road toward Hurlbutt Street, and told police he left the scene because he was scared. Police reported a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and that Polo’s eyes appear glassy and bloodshot and his speech was slurred. He refused to submit to a field sobriety test and a breath test.

While investigating the accident, officers discovered his car had struck and damaged a stone wall.

He was released on $260 bond with a court date of Sept. 18.

Four times over legal limit

A 28-year-old Danbury man was charged with driving under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane Sept. 5 at 4:39 p.m. on Danbury Road near the Norwalk line.

Police said Brandon J. Cook, of 31 Washington Avenue, Danbury, was released on $260 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Sept. 17.

Police said they had received a call about Cook driving his Honda Accord erratically and failing to stay in the lane of travel. He was pulled over and an officer noticed alcohol on his breath. He failed a field sobriety test and several containers of alcohol were found in the car. His blood alcohol level was measured at 0.3244, more than four times the legal limit of 0.08.

DUI

A 46-year-old North Salem, N.Y., man was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and other charges on Sept. 7 at 1:44 a.m. on Danbury Road near Blue Ridge Road.

Police said Christopher M. Evers, of 295 Titicus Road, North Salem, N.Y., was also charged with failure to renew registration, violation of readable plates requirements, and driving without minimum insurance.

Police said Evers was initially pulled over on Route 7 for failing to display registration. His black Toyota minivan had an expired New York temporary plate and no insurance. Upon speaking with him, the officer noticed signs of impairment suspected to be from alcohol. Evers failed to perform a field sobriety test to standard and was placed into custody. He refused a breath test.

Evers was released on a $260 bond and is to appear in court Sept. 17.

Wallet found

A wallet containing no identification was found in the parking lot of Stop & Shop Sept. 7 at 10:02 a.m., police said.

Anyone who can describe the wallet and its contents should call police at 203-834-6260.

The Wilton Police Department responded to no domestic verbal or violence calls during the week of Sept. 4 to Sept. 11.