Dog of the month

Who doesn’t like looking at pictures of dogs? Dog lovers have an opportunity to decide which will be featured in the 2019 Fidelco Guide Dogs calendar.

Voting is open through Monday, Oct. 1, at 3 a.m. EDT. Every $1 donated equals one vote. Entries may be viewed here.

Fidelco, which has an office in Wilton, breeds, trains and provides guide dogs to blind men and women, creating for them increased independence, safety, and mobility.

The organization is also expecting a record number of elite German shepherd puppies this year and is seeking community support. The need includes: towels, blankets, jars of smooth peanut butter, jars of sugar-free applesauce, cans of 100% pumpkin (not pie filling), and boxes of instant mashed potatoes.

For information, to coordinate a donation, or apply for a guide dog, visit fidelco.org.