Saturday, Sept. 29, is the final day to register and pay for a scarecrow kit for this year’s scarecrow festival. Presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with Trackside Teen Center, the town, Parks and Recreation and Department of Public Works, the festival will run from Oct. 19 through Oct. 31. Kits must be picked up Oct. 4-5, between 10 and 4, at Trackside, 15 Station Road. Details are at wiltonchamber.com or call 203-762-0567.