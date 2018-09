UPDATE: 10:20 p.m. — Westport Road has been reopened.

5:15 p.m. — Wilton police report Westport Road (Route 33) is closed between Dudley Road and Route 53 (Chestnut Hill Road) due to flooding. Police advise seeking an alternate route.

Weather-related track conditions are delaying service on the Danbury Branch line.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in effect until 6 p.m. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm are forecast through 9 p.m.