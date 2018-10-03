Discovering an old home’s roots

Older homes — historic homes — have a certain distinction newer homes do not. It is not unusual for their owners to wonder about who came before them, what may have happened on that property, perhaps even how their road got its name.

Kelly Morron, a long-time Wilton resident, wondered the same thing about her historic house and she discovered how to find the answers.

She will share that information in a presentation, If Your House Could Speak: How to Research Your Historic Home, on Thursday, Oct. 11, from 12:30 to 1:30, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

She will discuss how to research a historic structure through land records, deeds, maps, photographs and other reference materials. Nick Foster, collections coordinator for the society, will explain what kinds of resources are available in Wilton Library’s History Room, which houses the archives and works on paper of the Wilton Historical Society. A light lunch is included.

Admission is free for society members is free, $10 for non-members. To register, email [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.