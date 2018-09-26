Trying Out: Calls for art

Call for art, the Carriage Barn Arts Center is accepting submissions for their Art for Alz exhibit and sale. Submissions due Oct. 6. Info: carriagebarn.org/alz.

Call for art, Oct. 9, Richter Association for the Arts invites regional artists submit works for their juried art show. Submissions can be made at Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Info: call (203) 744-0427.

Call for art, the Easton Arts Council will again host its Annual Photography Contest and Exhibition, Nov. 19 through Jan. 4. Photographers at all levels are encouraged to submit entries on Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Rd., Easton. Info: eastonartscouncil.org.

Musical submissions, Pantochino Productions is accepting submissions for the Pantochino Original Works (POW) Festival. Submissions must be submitted by Dec. 1 to be considered, chosen productions will be performed in March 2019. Info: pantochino.com/pow-festival.

Call for art, the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library is seeking artists to exhibit about 10 to 15 artworks in 2018 and beyond in a three person show. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Call for art, Trumbull Arts Commission is seeking artists and photographers to display their works at the Trumbull Town Gallery for a period of six weeks. For more information, contact Emily Areson at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]

Call for public art, for 2017 Art On The Stepney Green, sculptors and artists; exhibitions over a 3-month period; send digital portfolio and contact info. to Lee Hossler, [email protected] or call 203-261-5702 for the Public Art Application Packet.