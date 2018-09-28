School district welcomes new band director

Following the retirement of longtime music educator John Rhodes, the Wilton Public School District has welcomed a new band director: Troy Williams.

At Middlebrook, Williams directs the concert jazz band and small instruments groups and teaches general music theory classes. Although most of his time is spent at the middle school, Williams also directs Wilton High School’s concert band and wind ensemble groups.

Williams is a lifelong Bridgeport resident with a bachelor’s degree in music education, a master’s degree in education, and a sixth year in educational leadership from the University of Bridgeport. In high school, Williams marched as a percussionist in the Central High School marching band for four years.

“My band director there, Mr. Joseph DeGroate, inspired me to become the teacher I am today,” Williams told The Bulletin.

“I watched how he loved and really enjoyed teaching music to his students every day, and it was contagious. I looked at his job as something that was enjoyable and empowering to the youth.”

Before coming to Wilton, Williams spent six years as a band director and music teacher in the Bridgeport Public School District, seven years as a percussion instructor at Central High School in Bridgeport, and two years as a percussion instructor at Masuk High School in Monroe.

As a band director in Wilton, Williams said he hopes to bring “fresh ideas and approaches to teaching and learning in the music classroom.”

“I am the only percussionist in the middle and high school,” he said, “so I am hoping to really revamp the entire outlook on percussion in the district.”

Williams said looks forward to “interacting with the students and creating bonds that will help create success in the classroom.”

“I am looking forward to having a relationship with my students where I am learning from them, as well as them learning from me,” he said.

Williams is also an assistant director of The Saints Brigade, a nonprofit drum and bugle corps based in Port Chester, N.Y., that “travels all over the country — and soon to be the whole world — performing in televised parades and drum corps shows,” he said.

“Our drum corps consists mainly of high school students who receive a college scholarship for each year they march with the drum corps,” he said. “It would be amazing to have our Wilton students join The Saints Brigade and have that opportunity to perform around the world.”