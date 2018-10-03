Husking bee for children

A husking bee is not an insect. It was a tradition that took place during the harvest when farmers would gather to husk the corn crop while the women prepared a fall feast.

The Wilton Historical Society will have its version of the event for children 6 to 12 years old on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 11 to 12:30 at 224 Danbury Road. Museum educator Lola Chen will discuss harvesting, husking, and the pleasures of shared efforts, and guide the kids in fashioning a corn-husk wreath for the door. They will also help make their own snack, sweet corn cake.

Admission for members is $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; non-members $15 per child, maximum $35 per family. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.