Wilton company in Chinese partnership

Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co., Ltd. and Wilton-based lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery platform provider Cadenza Innovation held a strategic signing ceremony in Shenzhen, China, earlier this month.

Li Xiangqian, chairman of Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co., Ltd., and Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud, founder and CEO of Cadenza Innovation, represented their companies. The companies announced they will cooperate to manufacture Li-ion cells and modules based on Cadenza Innovation’s supercell architecture, which the company says provides higher safety, lower cost and higher energy density.

By promoting the global industrialization of new products while continuously improving the technology, BAK and Cadenza Innovation will fuel the ongoing innovation and development of the industry, the companies said.