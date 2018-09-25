Friday is outdoor movie night

Wilton Parks and Recreation will present a free movie night with a screening of the Disney/Pixar film Coco on Friday, Sept. 28, from 7:15 to 9, at Merwin Meadows Park.

Free popcorn will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis until it runs out. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-alcoholic beverage and picnic items to enjoy at one of the picnic tables or on the grass. Bring your own blanket and chairs.

Pets are not allowed in the park. In case of rain, the movie will be shown in the Cider Mill lower gym. There will be a sign at Merwin if the venue is changed.