Wilton cross country teams both 3-3 after two races

Through the first two meets of the regular season, the Wilton High boys and girls cross country teams are traversing identical paths.

Both teams are 3-3, with wins and losses to the same opponents.

In the second meet last Monday at Allen’s Meadow, the Wilton boys team defeated Brien McMahon, 17-46, and Norwalk, 17-42, and lost to Ridgefield, 15-50.

The Wilton girls also went 2-1, getting forfeit wins over McMahon and Norwalk and falling to Ridgefield, 17-45.

Emily Welch led the Wilton girls with a fourth-place overall finish in a time of 17 minutes, 4.54 seconds for the 2.5-mile girls race. Welch finished behind three Ridgefield runners: Gabriella Viggiano (16:50.04), Tess Pisanelli (16:52.72) and Katie Langis (17:03.69).

Adding a top-10 overall finish for Wilton was Peyton Gildersleeve, who was eighth in a time of 17:36.54.

Patricia Dineen (11th, 17:53.50), Paula Perez Pelaez (12th, 17:57.99), and Eliza Snyder (17th, 18:31.07) also contributed to the Warriors’ team score.

Leading the Wilton boys was Tyler Zengo, who finished 10th overall (behind nine consecutive Ridgefield runners) in a time of 18:36.28 for the 3.1-mile course.

Right behind Zengo were teammates Davis Cote (18:40.07) and Flynn Crowther (18:40.88), who were 11th and 12th, respectively.

Also scoring for the Warriors were Nicholas Ivanov (21st, 19:36.12) and Ben Leung (22nd, 19:50.46).

Both Wilton teams opened the season on Sept. 11 at St. Joseph in Trumbull.

The Wilton boys lost to Danbury, 15-50, and Trumbull, 15-44, but got a victory over St. Joseph, 17-46.

Crowther was the top finisher for the Warriors, placing 13th overall in 19:45.36 for the 3.1-mile course.

Ivanov (14th, 20:01.88) and Zengo (16th, 20:04.06) added top-20 finishes for the Warriors, while Leung (28th, 21:10.45) and Connor Healy (29th, 21:10.99) also contributed to the team score.

The Wilton girls team also went 1-2 at the meet, beating St. Joseph, 15-46, and falling to Trumbull, 16-46, and Danbury, 15-49.

Welch led the Warriors with an 11th-place overall finish in a time of 21:51.10 for the 3.1-mile race.

Dineen (17th, 22:19.39), Gildersleeve (20th, 22:40.34), Megan McNamara (21st, 22:42.13), and Hannah Bracken (23rd, 24:07.29) also factored in Wilton’s team score.