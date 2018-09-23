Obituary: Paul C. Sclafani Jr., 50, of Sandy Hook

Paul C. Sclafani Jr., 50, of Sandy Hook, CT, passed away on Saturday, September 22, 2018, after courageously battling brain cancer for more than six years.

Paul was born on December 13, 1967 in Queens, NY, the son of Paul Sclafani, Sr. and Frances Perrillo. Paul made his home in Sandy Hook with his greatest joy, Bridget, his wife of 24 years, and his beautiful daughters, Brianna and Morgan.

Paul worked in the financial services industry for over 25 years, most recently as a consultant for GE Capital. Paul’s complete devotion to his family, his friends, and his faith were obvious in everything he did. Praying in the chapel at The Abbey of Regina Laudis during his illness was one of the most peaceful places he could find.

A 1990 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University and All-American lacrosse player, Paul captained the OWU Men’s Lacrosse Team in 1990, when he was also named NCAA championship game MVP. Paul graduated high school from the Portledge School in Locust Valley, NY, where he still holds the lacrosse record for all points, goals, and assists. On the day of Paul’s death, he was inducted into the Portledge School Athletics Hall of Fame as its first All-American lacrosse player.

Paul’s passion was most evident when he shared his love of lacrosse with the hundreds of kids he coached over the last two decades, in Wilton, Ridgefield, and Newtown. While Paul loved the game, one of his life goals was summarized beautifully when he shared a favorite quote, “One hundred years from now…the world will be a better place because I was important in the life of a child.”

Paul is survived by his wife, their two daughters, his mother, his mother-in-law, Kathleen Carney, his brothers- and sisters-in-law and his many nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his father and most recently, by his father-in-law, John W. Carney, with whom he shared a special bond.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Road, Newtown. Burial will follow at Newtown Village Cemetery. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 26 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Rose Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to The Abbey of Regina Laudis, 273 Flanders Road, Bethlehem, CT 06751 or to Elizabeth Pfriem SWIM Center for Cancer Care at St. Vincent’s Hospital, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606.

Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.