Wilton Soccer Association roundup

The following games were recently played by Wilton Soccer Association teams.

Wilton White 7,

OGRCC Thunder 1

The Wilton White U11 girls team took control early on with a goal by Kelly Mancuso, who scored twice more for a hat trick. Nitya Pandit contributed two goals and Charlotte Mannix and Lilah Crispino also scored.

Wilton’s offense kept the pressure on throughout the game with shots on goal and assists by Kerry Dodman, Claire Rosolen, Preethi Vijay, and Rachel Phippen.

Grace Johnson and Kara Mobyed made many saves as goalies in the first and second half, respectively.

In addition, Ava Ray, Keira Rafferty and Sasha Handel contributed to Wilton’s strong defensive lineup.

Wilton Blue goes 1-1-1

The Wilton Blue girls 2010 team went 1-1-1 over three games at the Tiger Tuneup in White Plains, N.Y.

In the opener, Wilton Blue played the Wilton Gold 2009 team to a 0-0 tie. Defenders Olivia Edwards, Ria Kurien, Audrey Burton and Jacquelyn Coppola kept the ball out of scoring range and moved it up to the offense.

Kate Jackson, Juliet DeStefano, Kerry Sullivan, Brynn Grosso, Abigail Deane, and Leianna Cross kept the pressure going with several attempts to score. Great goalkeeping by Harper Pattillo and Katerina Cross prevented Gold from scoring.

In the second match, Wilton Blue defeated the Ramapo Valley by a score of 2-0. Coppola got the first goal with an assist by Deane. Great ball movement and passing by Edwards and Grosso helped created more attempts on goal.

The defensive work of Burton and Sullivan and multiple great saves by DeStefano limited Ramapo’s scoring chances.

A great pass led to DeStefano scoring the second goal for Wilton.

In its final game, Wilton fell to the ESY Olympique team, 5-2. Coppola (Kurien assist) and Grosso scored the Wilton goals.

Trumbull 5, Wilton Gold 1

The Wilton Gold 2010 boys soccer team fought admirably against a strong Trumbull squad.

Shortly after the first goal by Trumbull, Evan Ash ran down the field and scored for Wilton. Goalie Kevin Garcia, starting defenders Andrew DeMasi and Topher Jackson, and midfielders Ben Cannavino and Rohan Saini prevented any further Trumbull goals in the first half.

John Mannix had many saves in goal for Wilton in the second half, which Trumbull controlled. Alex Shiue, DeMasi, Saini, and Ash had shots for Wilton.

Ridgefield 3, Wilton White 0

Despite great goalkeeping by Trevor Galligan and exceptional offensive plays by Reed O’Neill, Nathaniel Kalter, Daniel Allam, Afroz Ali, Phineas Wayland, and Or Eisdorfer, the Wilton White 2007 boys team fell to Ridgefield.

Down 3-0 in the second half, the pressure was on and the defense shined as Hirsh Iyer, Noah Levy, Ronan O’Halloran, and Trevor Wisdom managed to keep Ridgefield at bay by clearing the ball to forwards Matthew Martins, Ryan Miller, Robert Prather, and Brian Sallese, who applied pressure with several shots on goal.

Busy weekend for Wilton White girls

The Wilton White girls U10 squad hit the road for a packed 24 hours of soccer last weekend.

The full slate kicked off Saturday afternoon with three games at the Tiger Tuneup in White Plains, N.Y., with the team going 1-2 and improving markedly with each contest.

After a tough loss in the opener to eventual champion EYSA Olympique, highlighted by some stellar saves from Isla Dzik, Wilton quickly fell behind 2-0 to Quick Silver Football Club in game two. But the team showed impressive resilience, battling back behind the dogged play of Abby Savage on the wing and goals from Mia Timnev and Abby Philippon. The contest ended in a 3-2 setback for Wilton but set the stage for a breakout game three.

Wilton played its soccer in the tournament’s final game, holding Ramapo Valley without a single shot. Katie Cosentino’s impressive work in the midfield translated into early goals by Naomi Cronley and Abby Philippon, and Harper Crawford powered home the final tally to provide the margin in a 3-0 victory.

Nineteen hours later, Wilton was back on the pitch in Fairfield. Gaby Torres led a solid start for Wilton with great work along the right midfield, followed in that same role with continued impressive play by Madison Pendergast, but Wilton was unable to capitalize, with a couple of unlucky breaks dropping the team into a 3-0 hole.

From there, however, it was all Wilton. Taryn Czick led the team back with a hat trick – one goal in the first half and two in the second – including the final strike with five minutes remaining. On defense, Katie Mesh made one of the plays of the game, hustling back and clearing the ball just before it crossed the goal line to keep Wilton in it, and Caitlyn Tsai repeatedly cleared Fairfield’s forays into the Wilton zone, helping Mia Timnev pitch a shutout in the second half to preserve the 3-3 draw.

Wilton Gold 0, Westport 0

The Wilton Gold boys 2009 team played Westport to a scoreless tie.

The first half ended in a stalemate due to the stalwart defensive efforts of Luke Adams, Caden

Colaneri and Callum Gemelli. Matthew Fogarty made a terrific block on a free kick, and Tristen Albright had numerous saves in goal to thwart several close attempts by Westport forwards.

In the second half, Wilton goalie Oscar Wayland also made a number of difficult saves to

keep Westport scoreless. The Wilton offense worked hard with nice passing by Carter Burkhart, Nathan Partenza, James Ryan, and Dylan Yushchuk that resulted in several scoring opportunities for Kai Yuschuk and Albright.

Greenwich 2, Wilton White 1

The Wilton White U9 girls team took on the Greenwich Thunder on a beautiful late summer day in Greenwich. Wilton jumped out to an early 1-0 lead but Greenwich struck back to tie the game at 1-1. The second half was hard fought but a late goal by Greenwich handed Wilton a 2-1 loss.

Fairfield 3, Wilton Gold 0

Despite a strong effort the Wilton Gold U10 girls team was defeated by Fairfield.

The first half was evenly matched, with lots of excitement, as Wilton not only successfully created a human wall to defend a penalty kick by Fairfield within its box, but also quickly recovered the ball, allowing Christina Perez to dribble down the field and take her first of two impressive shots.

Although the defense, led by Katie Lalor, Ashley Pencu and Lauren Ely held strong, repeatedly returning the ball back to Wilton control, the score at halftime was 1-0, Fairfield.

In the second half, Kate Wickersham pushed the ball down the field on a few breakaways, with the assistance of Elissa Enman, Lilianna Carvajal and Anna Robustelli, who supported the midfield and offensive efforts.

Sienna Carvajal and Helena Wang, who took turns playing in goal, stopped 11 shots by Fairfield.

Wilton Blue 4, Southbury 1

The Wilton Blue U10 girls team continued its winning ways with a commanding 4-1 road victory.

Early play was marked by Wilton controlling the midfield, with Grayson O’Donnell and Gabby Ray keeping the ball in the Southbury half. Strikers Alexandra Jankowski and Maddie Rayment peppered the goal with shots, but the Southbury goalie was up to the challenge, blocking the first 11 attempts and frustrating the Wilton attack.

Late in the first half, however, a booming shot off the right foot of Casey O’Connor found the back of the net and put Wilton on the board with a 1-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Audrey Lepore’s breakneck attack continued to pressure the beleaguered Southbury defense, creating multiple scoring chances along with fellow forward Andie Langeland. Jankowski finally capitalized, with a goal off an assisting pass from Zoe Blum. Sadie Sherman followed moments later with a rebound goal, putting Wilton comfortably ahead. Defenders Sophia Solomon and Ally Phelan squelched the Southbury attack and Phelan scored the final goal off a Lepore cross.