Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Evening in Paris, Friday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m., WEPCO Parish Hall, 48 New Canaan Road. Music on the Hill annual auction fundraiser. All welcome for food, drink, French song, and swag. Tickets: $45; 2/$80. Info: 203-529-3133 or musiconthehillCT.org.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fund-raiser, Saturday, Sept. 22, 9-5, Wilton Library. Early admission is $5 from 9-10, free admission after 10. Thousands of items in Brubeck Room and Book Cellar. Proceeds benefit the library.

AARP Driver Safety Class, Saturday, Sept. 22, 10-2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only.Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, Sept. 22, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Game of Goose Workshop for Kids, Saturday, Sept. 22, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children will learn about historical board games including the Game of Goose, invented around 1500 in Italy, and make their own board. Ages 6 to 12, $10/members, $25/family; $15/non-members, $35/family. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, Saturday, Sept. 22, 3-3:45 p.m., Wilton Library. This session: Strings. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Circle of Care 5K, Sunday, Sept. 23, 8 a.m., Wilton Center. Fun run at 8, 5K at 8:30. Cash prizes for top three men and women finishers. Registration: https://bit.ly/2ouxxoV.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fund-raiser, Sunday, Sept. 23, 1-5, Wilton Library. Thousands of items in Brubeck Room and Book Cellar. Proceeds benefit the library.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fund-raiser, Monday, Sept. 24, 10-5, Wilton Library. All items half-price. Proceeds benefit the library.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, Sept. 24, 6-7:30, Wilton Library. Annette Calzone is the Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence who combines carving, figure sculpting and lettering. Free, registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fund-raiser, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 10-4, Wilton Library. $5 per bag. Bags provided by the library. Proceeds benefit the library.

National Voter Registration Day, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 3-6 p.m., Wilton Library. Members of the Wilton League of Women Voters will assist citizens in registering to vote.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Judson Scruton leads a discussion of selected poems from The Poets Laureate Anthology edited by Elizabeth Hun. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Paint it Up!, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 6-7:30, Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over, $5 fee. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at [email protected] Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Chamber of Commerce Annual Celebration & Awards Ceremony, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 5:30-7:30, Rolling Hills Country Club, Hurlbutt Street. Business Person of the Year presentation. Open bar and hors d’oeuvres, $65 per person. RSVP by Sept. 19: [email protected] or 203-762-0567.

Senior Nature Walk & Picnic, Thursday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. Meet at the Commuter Lot, north of Orem’s. Walkers will carpool to New Canaan Nature Center where organizer, Peter Dodds, president of Stay at Home in Wilton, will lead the group on a leisurely walk. Pack a picnic lunch to enjoy outdoors. All levels welcomed. Free. Reservations: 203-762-2600.

Autumn Poetry, Thursday, Sept. 27, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Dr. Gerald Weiss will lead an exploration of Part II of Goethe’s Faust. Four sessions, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334. Poetry packets will be available at the circulation desk.

College Essay Workshop, Thursday, Sept. 27, 7-8 p.m., Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road. Consultant Carolyn Field will discuss common application essay prompts and topics, and share effective essays written by former students. Free, $10 donation to Trackside suggested. Reservations: 203-834-2888.

Wilton’s Architecture: An Update to the Historic Resource Survey, Thursday, Sept. 27, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Architectural historians Stacey Vairo and Lucas Karmazinas will present their findings in studying Wilton’s historic homes, mostly from 1920 to 1940. Reception follows. Free for members, $10/non-members. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

Shred Day, Saturday, Sept. 29, 9-noon, Bankwell, 47 Old Ridgefield Road. Free shredding of old disks, credit cards, passports, bills, invoices, checks, statements, or other personal papers. Limit: two two-foot-square boxes.

Autumn Hike, Saturday, Sept. 29, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. All ages welcome to walk with Woodcock educator Sam Nunes and explore connections among plants and animals. Register: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, Saturday, Sept. 29, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make scalloped tomatoes while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

Wilton Kiwanis Oktoberfest, Saturday, Sept. 29, 4-10, Kiwanis Pavilion, Riverbrook Regional YMCA, 404 Danbury Road. German food and beer, music by the Alpine Squeeze oompah band. Bounce house for kids. Rain or shine. Reduced-price advance tickets: WiltonOktoberfest.org.

Ambler Farm Day, Sunday, Sept. 30, noon-4, 257 Hurlbutt Street. Annual celebration includes apple slingshot, hayrides, make-your-own scarecrow, trebuchet, crafts, pumpkin patch, live music, food and drink for sale.

Spiritual, Medical, and Legal Aspects of Aging Talk, Sunday, Sept. 30, 3 p.m., Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road. Stay at Home in Wilton presents a roundtable discussion featuring three leaders from the community who will speak on aging and the retirement years. Q&A. Reception will follow. Free. Open to the public. Reservations recommended: 203-762-2600.

Wilton Candlelight Concert, Sunday, Sept. 30, 4-5:30, Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. The Emerson String Quartet plays Haydn, Bartók, and Dvořák. A portion of the proceeds benefits Wilton Library. Tickets wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org or 203-762-3401.

American Legion Post 86 Meet and Greet, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 12:15-2, 112 Old Ridgefield Road. Post members welcome American Legion National Commander Brett Reistad. All veterans, their families and community members are welcome to meet the commander. Informal lunch. RSVP: [email protected] or 203-918-3767.

Genealogy Talk, Thursday, Oct. 4, 12:30-1:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Certified genealogist Fred Hart Jr. will discuss modern vs. traditional methods of researching genealogy, including using technology, DNA testing and internet “trees.” Light lunch provided. Free to members, $10/non-members. Register: [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.

Husking Bee Workshop, Saturday, Oct. 6, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6-12 will learn about how corn harvesting and husking was a group effort. The children will make a corn-husk wreath and a snack of sweet corn cake. Members: $10/child, $25/family, non-members: $15/child, $35/family. Register: [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.

Challenging Behavior in Children, Monday, Oct. 8, 5 p.m., Clune Center at Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road. Ross Greene, Ph.D., will discuss how some difficult behaviors in children are the way they communicate their struggle to meet expectations. Free. Registration recommended: RossGreeneWilton.eventbrite.com.

Men’s Breakfast, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 1:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.