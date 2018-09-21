Wilton real estate sales — Sept. 14-20, 2018

The following real estate transactions were reported in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Sept. 14 through Sept. 20, 2018.

238 Westport Road: Carlos and Katya Lebrija to Nolan and Elizabeth Kaliski, $840,000.

120 Branch Brook Road: Nolan and Elizabeth Kaliski to Katharine L. Dischino and Randall T. Weiss, $705,000.

40 Canterbury Lane: Kenneth and Catharine Kempson to Ram Prasad Avvari, $710,000.

3 Roxbury Lane: Gwendolyn J. Stepp to Ashlar Historic Restoration LLC, $325,000.

58 Westport Road: John Horan to Benjamin and Sarah Gillingwater, $745,000.