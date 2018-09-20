Obituary: Rosemarie C. Clarke, 77, longtime Wilton resident

Rosemarie Catherine (DiBuono) Clarke, 77, a longtime resident of Wilton, CT and Port Chester, NY, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Norwalk Hospital on September 19, 2018.

She was born November 28, 1940 to the late Frank and Antionette DiBuono.

Rosemarie graduated from Port Chester High School in 1958 and White Plains School of Nursing in 1961. She worked as a nurse at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital and United Hospital in Pediatrics. She married her high school sweetheart, Gerald Clarke, on September 19, 1964. Gerald passed away earlier this year and she has gone on to join him to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary together.

She was known for the loving care that she gave to others in so many phases of her life: in her work as a nurse and a teacher, as an awesome mother who was always there for us, no matter what, as a church volunteer or in caring for so many family members in their time of need. Many of those who she cared for referred to her as their “angel.” Rosemarie was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima and had a strong faith in God. She was a fun-loving grandmother and a compulsive cleaner.

She is survived by her children, Karen Driscoll and her husband Tim of Norwell, MA, Kathleen Clarke and her husband Curtis of Fairfield, CT and Michael Clarke and his wife Heidi of Walpole, MA and her beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth, Tom and Darcy Driscoll, Heather and Caroline Clarke and Andrew, Charlotte and William Clarke. She was predeceased by her husband Gerald Clarke and her sister Sally Ann (DiBuono) Menchen. Rosemarie is also survived by her nephew and niece, John and Linda Menchen, who she helped care for after their mother died, and many other nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed.

The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Sunday, September 23rd from 4 to 8 PM at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Funeral Mass will be Monday, September 24th at 11 AM at Our Lady of Fatima in Wilton, CT.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org).