Visiting nurses will offer community flu clinics

Flu season is fast approaching and Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will hold 12 flu clinics in Wilton this fall.

The nursing agency will hold flu clinics at the following locations:

Monday, Oct. 1, 2:30-4, Wilton Health Department, 238 Danbury Road.

Sunday, Oct. 7, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road.

Monday, Oct. 15, 3:30-5, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road.

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 11-1, Wilton Town Hall, 238 Danbury Road.

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 10-11:30, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road.

Saturday, Nov. 3, 10-11:30 a.m. Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will also hold an additional six flu clinics at its offices at 761 Main Avenue, Suite 114, in iPark at the intersection of Kent Road and Route 7 on the Wilton/Norwalk town line. These clinics will be held every Wednesday afternoon from 3:30 until 5, from Oct. 3 through Nov. 14.

Anyone four years of age or older can receive the seasonal flu vaccine at these clinics and there is no residency requirement.

“The flu shot is safe and the single most effective way to prevent influenza, decrease its complications and help stop the spread of flu,” said Katherine Lasberg, RN, community health coordinator at the agency. “Anyone wishing to avoid contracting or spreading influenza should receive the flu shot prior to flu season, which usually begins in December.”

All flu clinics are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis and appointments are not necessary. Children under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The cost of the vaccine is $50 for the regular dose and $70 for the high dose, which will be available for those age 65 or over. Cash or check will be accepted or it can be billed directly to Medicare Part B, Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare, Harvard Pilgrim, Multi Plan or Wellcare. Participants should bring their insurance card to the flu clinic.

Those wishing to receive the flu vaccine are encouraged to wear short sleeves or sleeves that are easy to roll up.

For more information, call the agency’s flu hotline at 203-834-6341, ext. 444.