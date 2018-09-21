League plans National Voter Registration Day events

The Wilton League of Women Voters is planning two events ahead of the Nov. 6 election, as part of a massive 50-state effort to register thousands of voters.

National Voter Registration Day drives will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 25, from:

Noon-3 at Panera Bread, 650 Main Avenue, Norwalk.

3-6 p.m. at Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road.

The goal for the 2018 National Voter Registration Day is to increase participation by encouraging Americans to register to vote and come out to the polls Nov. 6. As a nonpartisan unofficial national holiday, National Voter Registration Day counts on thousands of partners and volunteers across the political spectrum.

Started in 2012 for the presidential election, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right — the right to vote. Americans can register at hundreds of events across the nation and online at NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org. Supporters can also follow National Voter Registration Day activities through social media on Sept. 25 by searching #NationalVoterRegistrationDay.