The grounds of the Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road will once again become a sea of orange as the Wilton Kiwanis Club gets ready for its annual “Pumpkin Patch.”

Sales will start Friday, Sept. 28, and run through Oct. 31. The hours of operation will be 1 to 6 Monday through Friday, noon to 5:30 on Saturday and 11 to 5 on Sunday. There will also be an “honor” box in the event the patch in unmanned.