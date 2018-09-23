Free college essay workshop at Trackside  

Trackside Teen Center will offer a free college essay workshop on Thursday, Sept. 27, from 7 to 8 p.m., led by consultant Carolyn Field.

In the workshop, she will provide insight into the 2018/2019 Common Application essay prompts and guidance on brainstorming for a compelling topic. She will also review pitfalls to avoid and share examples of effective essays written by former high school seniors.

Field will read workshop attendees’ essays and provide comments.

The workshop is free, but space is limited so reservations are recommended and a suggested donation of $10 to benefit the teen center will be accepted. Although the workshop is intended for rising high school seniors, parents are also welcome to attend. For information or to reserve a space, call Mark Ketley at 203-834-2888 or visit trackside.org.