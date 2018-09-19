Police Log: DUI, reckless driving, two-car crash

DUI

A 23-year-old Norwalk man was charged with illegally operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive in the proper lane Sept. 14 at 1:15 p.m. on Danbury Road near Westport Road.

Police said they responded to a complaint of erratic driving. Officers observed this erratic driving, pulled the vehicle over, and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He failed to perform a field sobriety test to standard and refused a breath test.

Orlando Sanchez, of 4 Couch Street, Norwalk, posted $260 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 25.

Caught by a dash cam

Police issued a misdemeanor charge against Ryan Burke, 30, of 13 Brookwood Lane, Weston, at his home after investigation of an incident on Danbury Road Sept. 12.

Burke was charged with reckless driving and disobeying the signal of an officer. He was given a court date of Sept. 17.

Police said an officer was assisting a disabled dump truck on Sept. 12 at 8:35 a.m., just south of Station Road when he saw a vehicle northbound in the left lane, crossing the double line at a high rate of speed. The officer stepped out a few feet and pointed and yelled at the driver to slow and stop the car. Instead, the car accelerated and continued on Route 7. The officer ran back to his cruiser and tried but failed to catch up to the car. However, his dash camera and body camera showed the license plate and driver was traced to his home in Weston.

Traveling too fast

A two-vehicle crash occurred on Sept. 12 at 7:32 a.m. near the driveway of 111 Danbury Road.

A Hamden man driving a Nissan Rogue was traveling south on Danbury Road. A New Haven woman was traveling behind Connor in a Toyota Camry.

While driving, she noticed the Nissan had stopped due to traffic, and applied her brakes, but her vehicle began to slide. Because of the collision, she complained of minor injury and was taken to Norwalk Hospital for evaluation.

The other driver reported no injuries. The Nissan was driven away. The Toyota was towed from the scene and its driver was issued an infraction for traveling too fast for conditions.

The Wilton Police Department responded to no domestic calls during the week of Sept. 11 to Sept. 18.