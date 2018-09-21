Police headquarters tours available

Police Chief John Lynch confirmed Sept. 18 the department is taking appointments for the public to tour the facility and see how badly outdated and cramped it is.

“We are willing to offer tours to any resident/taxpayer who has interest in seeing our facility,” Lynch said.

The public may call 203-834-6260 and request a tour. Capt. Thomas Conlan is the contact person.

The building tours began last year as the department began the process of looking into how to replace the police facility.

“We are being as transparent as possible and encourage our residents/taxpayers to view the inadequacies of the police facility. We will schedule a time that is convenient for them with staff available to answer questions. In most cases, the person touring the facility is convinced the building is inadequate. The majority of those visiting agree we need a new facility,” Lynch said.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice mentioned the tours at the Board of Selectmen meeting on Sept. 17.