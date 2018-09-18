Obituary: William Campbell Hill, 84

William Campbell Hill, husband of Anne F. (Moran) Hill, of Wilton peacefully passed away on Monday, September 17, 2018 at the age of 84.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, on August 4, 1934, he was the son of the late John J. Hill and Helen Campbell Hill.

In addition to his wife Anne, William is survived by his two sons, Donald Hill and Thomas Hill (Cathy Sterken) and granddaughter Kelly Anne (Hill) Mihalyak (Ryan Mihalyak). William is predeceased by his sister Jane and four brothers Arthur, Patrick, Jack, and Jim.

Bill, an electrical engineer, worked in the resource recovery field recycling waste for energy. While in the Army he was in the Presidential Honor Guard protecting President Eisenhower, he was then sent to Korea where he boxed for his unit.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 20, at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road, Wilton. Interment with military honors will follow at Milford Cemetery, 35 Gulf Street, Milford, CT.

Calling hours on Wednesday, September 19, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT.